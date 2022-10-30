'This isn't a blip' - Carragher warns Liverpool have 'massive problems' following shock Leeds defeat

Jamie Carragher has issued a warning towards Liverpool after the Reds suffered their second consecutive Premier League defeat against Leeds.

Liverpool lose second consecutive game

Carragher warns Reds have 'serious problems'

Napoli next up for Klopp's side

WHAT HAPPENED? After a shock defeat against rock bottom side Nottingham Forest last weekend, Jurgen Klopp's men went down 2-1 against another relegation-threatened club on Saturday. Carragher did not hold back while slamming his former club as he suggested that things need to change fast in the Reds' camp.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said, "It's a huge result for Leeds but Liverpool have got massive problems. Leeds' fans know how big a result this is. It's so long since anyone's won at Anfield. They're going to milk it and rightly so. It will do wonders for them, in terms of the league table.

"This isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem. There's no doubt that the goalkeeper in the last 10-15 minutes has kept Leeds in it but if you look at the whole game you can't say Leeds haven't deserved to get something from it. They've been fantastic. Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now, different permutations, formations, personnel."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat against Leeds was Liverpool's first home defeat in 29 Premier League games and 19 months. This was also the first time that Virgil van Dijk lost a game at Anfield bringing an end to his 70-game streak.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool next face Napoli in their final Champions League group game on November 1.