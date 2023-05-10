'It was out' - Carlo Ancelotti claims 'technology' proved Man City's goal against Real Madrid should not have stood

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Manchester City's equaliser on Tuesday should have been ruled out after proof from "technology".

De Bruyne equalised with long-range stunner

Bernardo seemingly failed to keep ball in play

Ancelotti complained referee wasn't "attentive"

WHAT HAPPENED? A first-half stunner from the mesmerising Vinicius Junior had given the hosts a surprise lead following spells of intense pressure from City. But Pep Guardiola's side clawed their way back into the game shortly after the hour mark when they themselves were slightly under the cosh. In the build-up to Kevin De Bruyne's long-rage piledriver, though, it appeared that Bernardo Silva failed to keep the ball in play. At the time, Ancelotti received a yellow for his protestations - and he was no less incensed after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It looked like [the ball] was out," Ancelotti told Movistar. "And before that, there was a corner which [the referee] didn't give. The referee wasn't very attentive. He gave me a yellow card, and I said, 'Give them on the pitch, not off it!'

The Italian continued his grievances in his post-match press conference, adding: "It was out. It's not me saying it; the technology does. It surprises me. They're small details, but the referee wasn't attentive. The players deserved more cards on the pitch, not [me] off the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, the "technology" Ancelotti refers to was demonstrated by beIN SPORTS after the game, which appeared to confirm the ball's exit from the field of play. However, such innovations are unavailable for real-time use by VAR officials, meaning the decision wasn't overturned. On the night, though, it was arguably no less than City deserved, as the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in a week's time is now delicately poised.

WHAT NEXT? City have the unenviable test of facing relegation-threatened Everton on the Sunday between their two semi-final matchups, while Real Madrid host Getafe a day earlier.