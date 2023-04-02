'I'll stay until 2034!' Carlo Ancelotti adamant he doesn't want to leave Real Madrid despite Brazil rumours

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he will not leave the club, with Brazil hoping to hire him to coach the Selecao.

Brazil FA chair admitted wanting Ancelotti

Manager's contract ends in 2024

Insisted he would see out his current deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, the Brazil Football Confederation president admitted that he'd like Ancelotti to manage the team, while a handful of players, including Madrid's Rodrygo, also called for Ancelotti to take the vacant job. Ancelotti described the links as 'exciting', but made it clear on Sunday that he is in no hurry to leave.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel secure because of the players I have and the backing I have from the club. I’ve clarified my future already. My contract ends in 2024 and my plan is to fulfill it. If Real Madrid are happy, Ancelotti 2034," the manager told reporters in a post-match press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leading Madrid to a domestic and European double last season, Ancelotti has seen his side's form dip significantly this year. Los Blancos are 12 points adrift in la Liga with 10 games to go and have a tricky clash with Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final in two weeks.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid have a Copa del Rey semi-final Clasico on Wednesday. Ancelotti's side trail Barcelona 1-0 on aggregate.