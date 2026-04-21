How to buy Carl Cox in Dubai tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The undisputed King of Techno is returning to the desert. Carl Cox, a foundational figure in the global electronic music scene, is set to headline a massive open-air show in Dubai this May.

Known for his legendary residency in Ibiza and his ability to command the world’s biggest dance floors, Cox brings a level of energy and technical mastery that few can match.

At GOAL, has everything you need to know to secure the most affordable ticket tiers to the exclusive VIP packages that Dubai is famous for.

When is Carl Cox in Dubai?

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Saturday, May 9, 2026 – 7:00 PM Carl Cox | Pacha ICONS Season Closing Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR Tickets

Where to buy Carl Cox tickets in Dubai?

Tickets for Carl Cox in Dubai are available through several channels including through official channels such as platforms like Ticketmaster UAE and Platinumlist for primary sales.

For last-minute tickets and if they have sold out on primary marketplaces, you can also look to StubHub.

How much are Carl Cox tickets in Dubai?

For the Carl Cox event on May 9, 2026, prices are structured to suit all budgets, though the most popular tiers are selling out quickly.

Standard Dancefloor: From AED 250 - AED 350

From AED 250 - AED 350 General Admission (Early Arrival): From AED 200

From AED 200 Arena, Open Seating: From AED 600 (Tiered amphitheatre-style views)

From AED 600 (Tiered amphitheatre-style views) Backstage Dancing VIP: From AED 1,500 (Includes premium drink packages)

Please note that hospitality and VIP table bookings are often fully redeemable against food and beverage spend, but these require direct inquiry or specialized booking via premium ticket tiers.

Everything you need to know about Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE JBR

Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE JBR is the ultimate setting for a Carl Cox performance.

Located in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), this venue represents the peak of Dubai luxury nightlife.

It is an open-air beachfront club that offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the Ain Dubai. The venue is specifically designed for high-end audio-visual experiences, featuring massive LED screens and a sound system tuned for the deep house and techno grooves that Cox is famous for.