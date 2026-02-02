How to get last-minute Carabao Cup semi-final tickets: EFL Cup, Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Newcastle, prices & more

We’re set for two sensational midweek Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Arsenal entertaining London rivals Chelsea (February 3) and Manchester City hosting Newcastle (February 4). If you thought the first leg encounters were electrifying, you haven’t seen anything yet.

The Carabao Cup 2025/26 campaign kicked off in August, and all 92 clubs from the top four English divisions have been involved since then. Six months and six rounds later, just four sides remain. We’ve had numerous jaw-dropping moments along the way, including League Two outfit Grimsby ousting Manchester United after a momentous shootout, where 23 penalties were needed to decide the Round 2 winner.

All the Carabao Cup semi-finalists are focused on silverware domestically and in Europe. With Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle having clinched their progress to the Champions League knockout stages last week, they all now shift focus to domestic issues, the title race, the push for a top-4 spot, and the domestic cups.

When are the Carabao Cup 2026 semi-finals?

Four teams continue their quest for Carabao Cup glory, although that number will be whittled down to two after this week’s semi-final second legs, which are as follows:

Date Game (GMT) Venue Tickets Tue, Feb 3 Arsenal vs Chelsea (8pm) Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, Feb 4 Manchester City vs Newcastle (8pm) Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Tickets

How to buy Carabao Cup 2026 semi-final tickets

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring Carabao Cup tickets. Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. Carabao Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

As well as allowing fans to experience a thrilling midweek encounter under the lights, the Carabao Cup also offers many a rare opportunity to see their sides in action. It’s growing increasingly difficult for supporters to get their hands on Premier League match tickets, so these Cup ties come as a possible alternative route for some.

In addition to buying Carabao Cup tickets via official routes, fans have the option to obtain them on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

How to buy Arsenal v Chelsea tickets?

There were various sales phases for Arsenal members, with Gold members able to purchase their own season ticket seat from December 29.

To ensure fairness and equal opportunity, tickets for Arsenal home fixtures are also sold via a ballot system exclusively for Arsenal Members.

The ballot for the Chelsea Cup tie opened on December 30.

How to buy Manchester City vs Newcastle tickets?

The first Manchester City sales phase for semi-final match tickets vs Newcastle opened on January 8, which allowed Season Ticket holders to secure their seats.

Various sales phases followed, concluding with All Cityzens members who had been to at least one home fixture this season, able to purchase tickets from last Wednesday (January 28).

How much are Carabao Cup 2026 semi-final tickets?

Arsenal designated their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Chelsea a ‘Category C’ fixture, which meant official adult prices ranged from £31.80 (behind goal, lower tier) to £59.00 (centre, upper tier).

For the Manchester City vs Newcastle semi-final, official ticket prices ranged from £20 (season ticket holders in North and South Stands, Level 0) to £50 (seats in the 93:20 section of the East Stand).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability.

Carabao Cup semi-final match tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available from £26 upwards.

What to expect from the Carabao Cup semi-finals?

This season’s semi-finalists have all tasted League Cup success in the past. The memories of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph are still fresh in the minds of their players and fans, of course, after the Toon Army reigned supreme in the competition for the first ever time eleven months ago. The fact that it ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware in general made the Wembley win even sweeter.

However, the defending Carabao Cup champions have plenty of work on their plate at the Etihad this Wednesday, if they are to reach back-to-back finals. Newcastle suffered a 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park during the first leg of their semi-final against Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's new signing, Antoine Semenyo, had opened the scoring for City during the January 13 clash, and Rayan Cherki added further salt in the Toon's wounds when he slotted home a second in the 8th minute of injury time.

In the other semi-final tie, Arsenal also held a two-goal advantage during their first leg encounter with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month. A late goal from Alejandro Garnacho (his second of the match), though, cut the Gunners’ advantage to just one and leaves the tie perfectly poised. The Blues have upped their performances since Liam Rosenior took over the reins and will head to the Emirates on Tuesday with high hopes of turning the tie around.

What Carabao Cup 2026 semi-final hospitality packages are available?

Hospitality, in regards to football, is the name given to an upscale matchday package that goes above and beyond the usual regular ticket experience.

These experiences can range from simply offering entrance to pre-match lounges and bars to soak up the atmosphere, to a selection of dining options, ranging from buffet to multiple-course meals, and all the way up to private suites for a limited number of guests.

It's worth checking out the official club sites to view the full range of hospitality packages and premium tickets available for forthcoming Carabao Cup matches.

Prices depend not only on the package chosen, but also on the fixture in question.

How to watch Carabao Cup 2025/26 matches

If you’re unable to go to either of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the second-best option is to watch or stream the action at home or if you’re on the move. For UK viewers, Sky Sports are showing/streaming every match from this season’s Carabao Cup live. As well as being able to watch all the games on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

£14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

The Carabao Cup Final can also be viewed live all over the world. CBS Sports is the home of the English Football League (EFL) and Carabao Cup in the United States after agreeing a four-deal in 2024, whilst Paramount+ have the rights to show Carabao Cup live streams. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

In Australia, you can watch Carabao Cup live streams on BeIN Sports. A subscription will cost you $15.99 AUD per month or $159.99 AUD per year, which works out at 12 months for the price of 10. You can also get a week's free trial on both options.

Who’s playing in the Carabao Cup 2026 semi-finals?

All four teams involved in this season’s Carabao Cup semi-finals have lifted the League Cup trophy aloft before. Check out all the participants and their previous performances in the competition: