The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place in the early hours of Thursday morning. It handed Arsenal a gentle tie and threw two giants together for a fiery clash.

According to "Sky Sports", Liverpool will host Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Arsenal, the Premier League champions, landed the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Fleetwood Town.

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the first time as Chelsea manager after his side beat Leeds 6-3 last week, while Liverpool overcame Tottenham 3-1.

Alonso won the Champions League with Liverpool as a player during a distinguished spell and stood as a possible candidate to succeed Arne Slot. He chose Stamford Bridge instead.

League Two Fleetwood, meanwhile, will host Arsenal. Brighton, who knocked out Manchester United, await the winner of Thursday's clash between Manchester City and Norwich City.

The full draw is as follows:

Fleetwood v Arsenal

Manchester City or Norwich v Brighton

Everton v Newcastle

Sunderland v Brentford

Liverpool v Chelsea

Bradford v Peterborough

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

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