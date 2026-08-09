Captain without an armband: Vinicius protects Camavinga from Real Madrid's guillotine

Vinicius Junior threw his weight behind team-mate Camavinga after the French midfielder took heavy criticism for his pre-season form, a gesture that underlined the Brazilian's new leadership role at Real Madrid.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Vinicius has become one of the club's most experienced players and one of its leaders since renewing his contract.

The winger now shoulders greater responsibility, on and off the pitch. His pay rise should show not just in his football but in the dressing room, where he is expected to lead the group and strengthen its cohesion.

Few players have drawn more criticism during Real Madrid's build-up to the new campaign than Camavinga. The Frenchman has struggled for form, and a section of the fanbase have said as much on social media, with some even demanding his exit.

The club, too, would happily find him a solution. Camavinga refuses to go, though, and wants to prove he can still be an important figure for Mourinho.

This is where Vinicius comes in. Camavinga was back among the fans' chief targets during the pre-season match against Ferencvaros after several errors playing the ball out from the back.

Those doubts over his level had many supporters calling for a new midfielder.

The moment the match ended, Vinicius posted a picture on his Instagram alongside Camavinga, attaching a "general" emoji.

With that gesture, the Brazilian publicly declared his support for the French midfielder and stood by him in a difficult moment.

The team's third captain knows better than anyone how hard the criticism can bite, and that is exactly why he wanted to back his team-mate.

Vinicius wants every one of his team-mates to feel valued within the squad, and to know he is beside them when things turn tough.

The Brazilian forward is already fulfilling his role as one of the dressing room's leaders. In his new persona, Vinicius feels every inch the leader.