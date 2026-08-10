Liverpool confirmed on Monday evening that the Uruguay international will join the Reds on loan for the coming season.

"I can't wait to get started. I am very, very happy. I am very pleased to be at this club with such tradition," Araujo is quoted as saying in Liverpool FC's official statement. "I think it was the ideal step for me at this stage of my career. I believe it was a step I absolutely had to take. As soon as I heard about the interest from Liverpool, everything happened really very, very quickly."

In recent weeks, it had become increasingly clear that the 27-year-old defender no longer had a future at Barcelona. Pau Cubarsi had gradually pushed him out of the side over the course of last season. Across all competitions, Araujo still made 38 appearances, but most of them came from the bench.

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Hansi Flick criticises Ronald Araujo before Barcelona exit

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick did not mince his words after the 1-0 defeat in the friendly against Udinese Calcio and made the reasons for the Uruguayan's exit clear. "He is a great guy and a fantastic player. But his style of play is not what I prefer." The German coach openly admitted that he had recently found little use for the tough-tackling defender in his tactical system.

His contract at Barca still runs until 30 June 2031. As part of the loan deal, however, Liverpool are also said to have secured a purchase option worth 55 million euros, which can be activated next summer.

At Liverpool, Araujo is being lined up as the successor to Ibrahima Konate, who has moved to Real Madrid. Alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, LFC coach Andoni Iraola has limited options at centre-back, with Joe Gomez currently injured and only the two youngsters Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni also available.