Cameroon’s Nchout starts fitness initiative amid coronavirus quarantine

Despite being placed on self-isolation for Covid-19, the Valerenga star has launched a fitness exercise to cope with the pandemic

Ajara Nchout has announced plans to launch a fitness initiative despite being placed on quarantine in Norway amid coronavirus fears.

The Valerenga striker is in self-isolation since her return to Oslo after her international outing with in the African Women's Olympic qualifier doubleheader against Zambia last week.

With the pandemic forcing the suspension of international competitions and leagues across the world, footballers are taking to social media to show fans their fitness activities while locked down in their houses.

And the 26-year-old Cameroonian, who is still in self-isolation confirmed to Goal that she is fine, while further explaining her plans for a keep fit session.

"Keep the shape, keep the moral with Ajara fitness," she wrote on her official Instagram account on Friday.

"Bernard Weber said 'The strength of man lies in his ability to get up daily, knowing that tomorrow he will die'. The COVID19 should not make us lose our zest for life, nor make us lose shape.

"Every three days, I invite us to my Facebook page for a direct 30-minute fitness session. And between two fitness meetings, you will repeat the exercises.

"First AJARA FITNESS meeting for Saturday 9:30 am. Do not forget your hygienic gestures to protect yourself from COVID19 and save humanity."

The Cameroon star will benefit from the keep-fit session as she seeks to help the Indomitable Lionesses qualify for Tokyo 2020 and Valerenga to Toppserien and successes.