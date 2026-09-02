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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Cameras did not capture it: Vinicius reveals a hidden secret at Valdebebas

Real Betis vs Real Madrid
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Real Madrid
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The Real Madrid fans thanked him

Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has lifted the lid on a hidden corner of the Valdebebas complex that fans rarely get to see.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", September has arrived, and with it the moment to look back on the summer. Vinicius chose to do so on his social media in a very distinctive way.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

 Among the photos he posted to sum up his summer, one stood out: a corner of the Valdebebas pitch where Real Madrid honour their modern-day marksmen, the players who have scored 100 goals for the club at some point in their careers.

Vinicius belongs to that group. His commemorative photo hangs alongside those of Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Fernando Hierro, Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernando Morientes, Ronaldo Nazario, Raul Gonzalez, Gonzalo Higuain and Gareth Bale.

Madrid fans thanked him for revealing something they would never otherwise have glimpsed, proof that the club's sports complex is packed with hidden touches.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums


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