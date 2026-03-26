Camarda: "Let’s all cheer on Italy together. When will I be back? There’s a set timeline."

Francesco Camarda, a striker on loan at Lecce but owned by Milan, is in attendance to watch his Italy Under-21 teammates take on their North Macedonian counterparts in a match counting towards the qualifying group for the upcoming European Under-21 Championship.

At half-time, he spoke to Rai Sport. Below are his full comments.

RECOVERY FROM INJURY - "I’m making a lot of sacrifices; I’m training hard, doing double sessions every day between physiotherapy and the gym, working hard to get back as soon as possible. However, there are specific timelines set by the surgeon who operated on me."

NDOUR’S GOAL - “Cher is absolutely brilliant; we all know that and I don’t need to be the one to say it. I’m absolutely delighted for him and for the whole team. Now the manager will say the right things.”

ITALY VS NORTHERN IRELAND - "Tonight the whole of Italy will be watching; it’s a hugely important match and we all need to cheer them on and support them. We’ve spoken to Palestra and Pisilli; they’re absolutely delighted and raring to go, and we’re right behind them. Let’s hope for the best."