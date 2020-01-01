Calvert-Lewin & Saka earn England call-ups as Foden & Greenwood are overlooked

Gareth Southgate has called upon an in-form Everton striker and Arsenal youngster, with Leicester forward Harvey Barnes also getting the nod

In-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has earned a first senior call-up, along with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, but Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood miss out after being dropped from Gareth Southgate’s last squad for breaching coronavirus protocols.

The Manchester-based pair, who represent City and United respectively, were sent home after a UEFA Nations League clash with Iceland for inviting girls back to their hotel room.

Both were quick to offer apologies and acknowledge the error of their ways, but Gareth Southgate is yet to forgive and forget.

He has kept faith with many of the others who figured during September’s round of fixtures, with midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Wolves defender Conor Coady included once again.

Jordan Henderson gets the nod despite missing ’s last two games through injury, while defender Kyle Walker will get the chance to make amends for the red card he collected in a dramatic 1-0 win over .

Jack Grealish is included from the off on this occasion, with the playmaker added as a late replacement the last time England met up.

He is joined in the creativity department by Leicester forward Harvey Barnes, with the 22-year-old another of those to be making the step up from the U21s and into the first-team squad for the first time.

Jadon Sancho will have seen the latest transfer window slam shut by the time that he links up with the Three Lions, and the winger continues to see a big-money move to Manchester United mooted.

It remains to be seen whose books he is on when England to take the field for a friendly date with at Wembley on October 8.

That contest will be followed by Nations League home dates with and , with the first of those fixtures being staged on October 11 and the second three days later.

With three games being squeezed into the latest international break, Southgate has pieced together a 30-man party.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford ( ), Nick Pope ( ), Dean Henderson ( )

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell ( ), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier ( ), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier ( ), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse ( ), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harvey Barnes (Leicester), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)