Calhanoglu blasts Ibrahimovic's need to be 'centre of attention' in rant against former AC Milan team-mate

Hakan Calhanoglu has blasted former team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who he says needs to be "the centre of attention" at all times despite his age.

The two played together at AC Milan before the Turkish midfielder crossed the city's battle lines to sign for Inter in 2021, and they have feuded since the Rossoneri was the Serie A title last term.

Calhanoglu isn't impressed by his former team-mate's attitude, saying he has to make everything about him even when he doesn't contribute on the field.

What did Calhanoglu say?

“Ibrahimovic is a 40-year-old man, not 18, so I wouldn’t do that sort of thing at his age," he told Tivibu Spor of Ibrahimovic mocking him after winning the Scudetto.

"He just likes being the centre of attention. He didn’t contribute to the Scudetto this season, he barely played, but will do everything to be the focus anyway.

“Besides, he is the one who always calls me up, asks me to go out to dinner or for a motorbike ride. He wrote about me in his book too. He had to write something, or it would’ve been blank pages.

"It’s best not to bother, honestly.”

Behind the rivalry

Calhanoglu's frustration with the legendary Swedish striker could be caused by AC Milan's Scudetto celebrations after their Serie A triumph this season.

The Turkish star had declared that his move to Inter was made in order to win the Scudetto, only to see his former club, AC Milan, win the title instead.

Ibrahimovic was spotted making mocking his former team-mate as the crowd chanted and waved around a blow-up doll wearing the Turkey international’s jersey.

Ibra's contributions to the Scudetto

Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan in 2019 after a stint with the LA Galaxy as he vowed to lead the Italian giants back to the top of Serie A.

He accomplished that objective this past season, even as he battled injuries, finishing with eight goals in 23 Serie A appearances.

