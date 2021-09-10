Caf Confederation Cup: Marumo Gallants 'need a magician, not a coach' - Migne

The Limpopo-based side are scheduled to make their continental debut but have travelled with a lean squad for the fixture in Malabo

Marumo Gallants coach Sebastien Migne will face a tough task when his side take on Futuro Kings in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

The South African club travelled to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg fixture with only 13 players, and out of the number, they don’t have a goalkeeper as Washington Arubi, who is named in the travelling party to make it 14, is yet to be cleared to travel to Malabo.

The situation has irked coach Migne, who has said the team will "need a magician" to navigate the fixture in their continental debut at Estadio de Mongomo.

What did Migne say?

“We had a problem with passports with some of the players in our team who didn’t have passports while some were not even registered for Caf, so it is really complicated," Migne said as quoted by KickOff.com..

“This is a complicated country to visit with all the visa requirements and without a visa, you need to go back to South Africa after which you travel in from.

“We are hoping that Arubi arrives tonight so that we at least have a keeper in goals. We are keeping our fingers crossed because right now we have 13 players and without a keeper.

“Some of our best players stayed behind because they are not registered so it is difficult for us here. We don’t need a coach here but rather a magician.”

Gallants have 13 players in Malabo

The French tactician, who at one time handled Kenya’s Harambee Stars, has further revealed he has never faced such a challenge in his entire coaching career.

“This might be the biggest challenge that I have ever had in my career just like it could be for my players. If Arubi arrives we will have 14 players and hope that we don’t have crazy injuries,” Migne continued.

Article continues below

“Travelling needs you to be really organised because to get here we travelled from Polokwane to Johannesburg then Addis Ababa before we got to Malabo.

"As I told you in this situation you need a magician, but we will soldier on since this is all-new for the club. We will use this as a chance to develop team spirit.”

Gallants will host the return leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 17.