How to buy CAF Champions League Final tickets: AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC dates, ticket prices & more

The CAF Champions League continues to grow into one of the biggest club competitions in world football, with supporters across Africa and beyond eager to witness the continent’s elite battle for silverware in this year’s final, featuring AS FAR and Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns arrive with a reputation as one of Africa’s strongest modern clubs, consistently competing deep into continental tournaments thanks to their star-studded squad and attacking style. AS FAR, meanwhile, brings history, passionate support, and a growing international following, making this final one of the most exciting CAF Champions League clashes in recent memory.

GOAL has everything you need to know about buying CAF Champions League Final tickets, including prices, availability, hospitality options, and the safest ways to purchase tickets online right now.

When is the CAF Champions League Final?

Where to buy CAF Champions League Final tickets?

The easiest and fastest way to buy CAF Champions League Final tickets is through trusted online ticket marketplaces. Fans searching for seats for AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC can currently find availability through Ticombo, which offers a range of seating categories and pricing options.

Demand for CAF Champions League Final tickets is expected to rise sharply in the days leading up to kick-off, particularly as travelling supporters from South Africa and Morocco finalise plans. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early to secure the cheapest seats currently available.

Additional resale availability may also appear on secondary marketplaces closer to matchday, but prices often increase significantly as inventory becomes more limited. Hospitality tickets and premium seating are usually among the first categories to sell out.

How much are CAF Champions League Final tickets?

Ticket prices for the CAF Champions League Final vary depending on seat location, hospitality access, and overall demand. The cheapest standard tickets available online are currently priced from approximately $40 to $70 USD, making them the best-value option for supporters looking to experience the final atmosphere without paying premium rates.

Mid-range seating categories are generally available between $80 and $180 USD, with tickets located near the halfway line or lower tiers typically costing more. Fans wanting a premium matchday experience can expect hospitality and VIP packages to exceed $250 USD, depending on inclusions.

Several factors can influence ticket pricing for major football finals:

Seat location inside the stadium

Supply and demand closer to kick-off

VIP or hospitality access

Club allocation availability

Travel demand from supporters

Supporters travelling from the UK should also consider additional expenses, including flights, accommodation, and local transport in Rabat. Hotels near the stadium are expected to see high occupancy during the final weekend.

For fans prioritising affordability, upper-tier seats and early purchases remain the best strategy for securing cheaper CAF Champions League Final tickets before prices rise.

Everything you need to know about Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah

Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat is one of Morocco’s most iconic football venues and has hosted several major international sporting events over the years. Known for its electric atmosphere and passionate crowds, the stadium is expected to provide a spectacular setting for the CAF Champions League Final.

The venue has a capacity of more than 50,000 spectators and regularly stages major domestic and continental matches. Supporters can expect modern facilities, strong security measures, and multiple access points around the stadium on matchday.

Fans travelling to the stadium should aim to arrive early due to increased security checks and heavy traffic expected around kick-off. Public transport and taxis are widely available throughout Rabat, while rideshare services can also help supporters reach the venue more easily.

Key stadium information:

Location: Rabat, Morocco

Capacity: Approximately 50,000+

Home to major Moroccan sporting events

Accessible by taxi and public transport

Food and beverage facilities available inside the stadium

The atmosphere for African club football finals is renowned worldwide, with vibrant fan displays, drums, chants, and non-stop energy throughout the match. Supporters attending AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC can expect one of the most memorable football experiences of the year.

With ticket demand continuing to increase, fans looking for the cheapest available seats should secure their place as soon as possible before prices climb closer to kick-off.