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Al Ahli v Al Qadsiah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

By video: refereeing expert drops a bombshell: Al-Ahly were wronged in the Al-Qadsiah match

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
W. Galeno
J. Thakri
Saudi Arabia
Brazil

The Raqi ended the first half trailing three goals to nil.

A refereeing expert says Al-Ahli were wronged in their match against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League, pointing to an incorrect decision on the pitch.

Al-Ahli travelled to Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

In the 17th minute, Al-Ahli's players appealed for a penalty, claiming Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno had been fouled inside the box by Al-Qadsiah defender Jihad Zikri. The referee waved it away.

Saad Al-Kathiri, the refereeing analyst for Saudi newspaper "Al-Jazirah", backed the appeal. He confirmed Al-Ahli were wronged on the ball and deserved the spot-kick.

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

Al-Kathiri said: "A penalty for the Al-Ahli striker in the 18th minute was not awarded by the referee, and the video referee should have intervened."

He explained the reasoning behind the call: "The Al-Qadsiah defender impeded the striker inside the penalty area, and did not succeed in playing the ball."

Al-Ahli trailed by a single goal when the incident happened. By half-time, they were three goals down.

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