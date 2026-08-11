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Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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By video: Awar silences the doubters with a perfect start at Al-Ittihad

H. Aouar
Algeria
Al-Jazira vs Al Ittihad
Al-Jazira
Al Ittihad
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
Algeria
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia

The Algerian star shone brightly in his first official match

Algeria's Houssem Aouar answered his doubters in the perfect fashion, making a flying start for Al-Ittihad after weeks of speculation over his future at the Saudi club.

The Al-Ittihad midfielder took to the pitch against Al-Jazira on Tuesday at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round qualifying for the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ittihad already led 2-0 when Aouar struck in the 54th minute to make it three.

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Left-back Fares Abidi swung in a cross from the left towards the head of Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic, who flicked it on to Aouar in front of goal. The Algerian slotted it past goalkeeper Ali Khasif.

His goal was the perfect riposte to the press reports linking him with a summer exit, claims built on suggestions that German coach Jens Wissing was unconvinced by his abilities.

Aouar has been one of the club's standout stars since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2024, shining above all in his first season as the team lifted the Roshn League and King's Cup titles.

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