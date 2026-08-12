Brian Mageau wrote his name into UEFA Super Cup history on Wednesday. The young Aston Villa forward scored against Paris Saint-Germain at the Red Bull Arena in the Austrian city of Salzburg to become the youngest player ever to find the net in the competition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put the French side ahead in the 20th minute. Mageau hit back for the Villans just before the interval, converting a cross from Scottish team-mate John McGinn in the 45th minute to send the sides in level at 1-1.

At 17 years and 212 days old, Mageau also started the match, making him the youngest player to start a UEFA Super Cup fixture since the competition's modern records began in 2006, according to Opta.

Read also

High salary and rapid promotion: new details in the "Infantino's mistress" case

Hussein Kharja to Vigo: your comments are contemptible, and how can you speak after what you did with Barcelona?

Born in London to Cameroonian parents on 12 January 2009, Mageau plays as a forward.

He came through Luxembourg's academies before moving to France's Metz in 2023. There, in August 2025, he became the youngest player in the club's history to feature in a Ligue 1 match, aged 16 years and 217 days.

Villa signed Mageau from Metz in January 2026 in a deal reports valued at around 12 million euros, following his impressive displays with the youth teams.

Pre-season only added to the buzz. He scored twice in Villa's 5-0 win over Walsall, then found the net against Real Sociedad in a friendly.

His international background is a notable one. Mageau has represented Luxembourg at senior level and later played for England's under-17 side, and his London birth makes him eligible for the Three Lions.



