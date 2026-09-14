By the numbers: Raphinha the most lethal in Europe

Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha has carried his remarkable form into the new season, piling up attacking numbers that make him the biggest goal contributor among the stars of Europe's major leagues.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha has scored 6 goals and provided 3 assists in the first five rounds of the Spanish league. That's a direct hand in 9 of the 21 goals Barcelona have netted in the competition.

The Brazilian kept it going in the 4-2 win over Levante, laying on two assists inside 19 minutes, the first for Marc Casadó.

He was also Barcelona's most creative player against Levante, carving out 3 chances and completing 3 dribbles.

Set those numbers against the leading scorers across Europe's major leagues and Raphinha holds a clear advantage.

Erling Haaland has scored 4 goals for Manchester City in the Premier League, with no assists to his name.

Over in Italy, Dovbyk leads the scorers' list with 5 goals for Roma, again without an assist.

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France offers no closer rival. Amine Gouiri has scored 4 goals for Olympique de Marseille without an assist, Kamory Doumbia has 4 goals and one assist with Brest, and Lassine Sinayoko has 4 goals for Paris FC with none.

Germany's best are further back still. Freiburg's Igor Matanović and Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick each have 3 goals and one assist.

Raphinha outstrips the lot on total direct contributions, reaching 9 in just five rounds.

His impact isn't confined to the Spanish league either. Across the league and the Champions League, he's scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists.

The Brazilian has featured in all five of Barcelona's Spanish league matches, starting every one, and started the team's opening game in the Champions League too.

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