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Borussia Dortmund, news: "God had other plans" - how Cole Campbell looks back on his time at Borussia Dortmund

Cole Campbell made his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in October 2024. The forward was 18 at the time, had come through the club's academy and looked set to become the next young talent to break through at Dortmund. But it did not work out that way.By the winter of 2025, he had made only seven brief appearances for Borussia Dortmund. In the summer of 2025, he asked for a loan move to secure more playing time, but Borussia Dortmund turned him down. He was not allowed to join Hoffenheim until January 2026, where he then endured a frustrating half-year. This summer, he joined surprise promoted side SV Elversberg for a fee of six million euros, and there are plenty of signs he could find his feet there.

"I made my breakthrough almost two years ago," Campbell said in a media round with US journalists that was also attended by GOAL USA. "I thought it would work out back then. But God had other plans for me. To be honest, my mindset back then was completely different from what it is today. In the last 22 months, I have learned things that I would not have learned if things had gone differently. I think that has helped me change my mindset and strengthen my character."

Explaining his decision to join Elversberg, the Saarlanders' new record signing said: "The most important thing was that I wanted to play more and take on a bigger role than I had at Dortmund," said Campbell: "The move was very important for me because now I am getting playing time, and that is the most important thing for a player's development."

Borussia Dortmund, news: Former midfielder Axel Witsel retires from national team

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has announced his retirement from the Belgium national team after 19 years. It was "time to make room for the youngsters and the new generation", wrote the 37-year-old, who played in Dortmund from 2018 to 2022, in a post on social media. Witsel made his 140th and final international appearance at the World Cup in the summer in the quarter-final against Spain (1-2).

"I never expected to achieve so much when I started at just 18 years old," wrote Witsel, who is currently under contract with OGC Nice in France's Ligue 1. He made his debut in 2008 and became one of the reliable performers in Belgium's "golden generation" alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. In total, Witsel made the second-most international appearances for his country behind Jan Vertonghen (157). (SID)

Borussia Dortmund, news: Dortmund trio set for extensions

According to information from Sport Bild , Borussia Dortmund's three managing directors, Lars Ricken (sport), Carsten Cramer (marketing) and Thomas Treß (finance), can expect contract extensions soon. Their current deals run until the end of the season.

"I get the impression that everyone involved - including coach Niko Kovac - are working together in a very focused way. Things are often discussed controversially here as well, and I like that," former managing director and current president Hans-Joachim Watzke told the paper.

Talks over a contract extension for coach Niko Kovac could also be on the agenda soon, once Ricken's future has been finally clarified.

Borussia Dortmund, fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches