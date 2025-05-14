How to buy tickets to the Nations League Final 2025: Ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

Check out how you can secure yourself a seat at one of the biggest football finals of the year

It’s been there, done it, and got the T-shirt for three of the UEFA Nations League semi-finalists, with Spain, France and Portugal all having reigned supreme as Nations League kings previously. However, for the 2024/25 Nations League Finals hosts, Germany, it will be the first time they’ve reached this competition stage. With all four sides ranked in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings, we are set for a thrilling and star-studded finale on June 8 in Munich. Every football fan would love to be there, and you could be, by securing a ticket to the Nations League Final.

The 2024–25 edition of the UEFA Nations League is the fourth season of the competition, with national teams of the 55 member associations of UEFA having kicked off their campaigns in September last year. Following the six Matchdays of the league phase, the top-2 sides from the four League A groups progressed to the two-legged quarter finals in March. The four winners of those encounters (those nations mentioned above) are now the only sides left dreaming of glory in Europe. The Nations League Finals tournament will be held from June 4-8 on German soil and consists of two semi-finals, a 3rd-place play-off and a final.

As this year's Finals hosts, Germany hopes to follow in Portugal’s footsteps. They staged the first ever UEFA Nations League Finals in June 2019 and would go the distance, lifting the trophy aloft in Porto following a 1-0 victory against the Netherlands. However, subsequent host nations in both 2021 and 2023 wouldn’t fare so well, with both the Italians and the Dutch suffering semi-final heartache. France and Spain would reign supreme during those two respective Finals campaigns. So, after being crowned champions in Rotterdam in June 2023, Spain are now aiming to become the first side to defend their UEFA Nations League title successfully.

When is the Nations League Final 2025?

When: Sunday, June 8 Kick-off: 8:45 pm CET Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

The Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions) was opened in 2005, and it has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. It is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Nations League Final 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

During the first phase of UEFA Nations League Final ticket sales, supporters of the qualified teams could pick up tickets starting from €30. Once the priority window closed, tickets were made available to the general public, with prices ranging from €75 for ‘Category 2’ seats to €150 for ‘Category 1’ ones.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub and range from €200 for 'Fans First' locations to €6,020 for 'Hospitality Club' offers.

How to buy Nations League Final 2025 tickets

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the four finalists in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the Nations League Final 2025

How to watch or stream the Nations League Final 2025

The Nations League Finals are screened by the following channels in the various finalists’ countries:

Country Channels Spain RTVE PLAY, UEFA.tv Germany ARD Sportschau, DAZN Portugal RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal France lequipe.fr, TF1+

For UK viewers, the Nations League Final will be screened live on ITV (and streamed on ITVX). In the US, FOX has the rights to Nations League coverage. That means you’ll need a live TV subscription that includes the station if you don’t have cable, opt for a streaming and live TV subscription like Fubo.

Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.