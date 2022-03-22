'When you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari' - AC Milan star meets F1 drivers Leclerc & Sainz

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to a Ferrari after meeting up with Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The 40-year-old took some time out from his schedule at San Siro to visit Ferrari's Fiorano testing track, with the new F1 season now officially under way.

Ibrahimovic test drove the new Ferrari 296 GTB while meeting the two men that secured a one-two finish for the car manufacturer at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

What's been said?

Ferrari have linked up with UEFA for a special venture involving Ibrahimovic, Leclerc and Sainz that is set to be released on March 25.

In a teaser clip, Ibrahimovic is seen wearing a helmet while taking the company's new mid-rear-engined coupe for a spin round the track, with Sainz watching on.

"When you buy Ibrahimovic, you buy a Ferrari," the Sweden international says while driving.

He can later be heard adding: "They call me a Ferrari on the pitch."

How is Ibrahimovic performing for Milan?

Ibrahimovic has endured an injury-ravaged 2021-22 campaign at Milan, but has still managed to record eight goals and two assists across 22 outings in all competitions.

The veteran forward has helped the Rossoneri rise to the top of the Serie A table and will be available for selection again when they take on Bologna at San Siro in their first game back after the international break in April.

