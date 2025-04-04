How to buy Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw tickets: Conference League ticket prices, resale tickets & more

A UEFA Conference League semi-final spot is up for grabs and you could be there in person to see who progresses

Struggling to get a ticket to see Chelsea play in the Premier League, why not take the chance to see the Blues continue their quest for UEFA Conference League glory this season? There's nothing more exhilarating than watching European football underneath the lights and the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is guaranteed to be electric during the second leg of their quarter-final tie with Legia Warsaw on April 17. Chelsea are aiming to add to their European honours having won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, each on two occasions. All those Champions League and Europa League successes have come within the past 14 years.

The Conference League continues to grow. It has provided a platform for emerging teams to gain European exposure and for smaller clubs to achieve prestigious international victories. The 2024/25 edition has been no exception, with the competition bringing together diverse teams from across the continent in what’s been a thrilling season.

While Enzo Maresca’s Blues still have plenty of work to do on the domestic front, to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, Europe remains the focal point, as the UEFA Conference League remains the only chance of them claiming silverware this season. Having gone without a major trophy since lifting the 2021 Champions League, it will help appease the Chelsea faithful who’ve had to endure a tough few seasons.

With Chelsea producing their best performances at Stamford Bridge in recent months, demand for 2nd leg tickets will be high, so don’t hang about if you’re keen and eager to watch the Blues in European action. As well as boasting an impeccable home record in the UEFA Conference League this season, they’ve racked up five straight wins at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their own backyard in all competitions since December.

Legia Warsaw are the most honoured side in Polish football, having won the league title (the Ekstraklasa or Liga Polska) on 15 occasions. After suffering one of their worst-ever campaigns, when finishing 10th during the 2021/22 season, they bounced back well, although this season has proved a testing one on the domestic front. Europe has proved a welcome distraction for Legia however and if they clear this hurdle, they’ll have progressed to the last 4 of a major continental competition for the first time since reaching the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup semis in 1991. An added incentive for Goncalo Feio’s flock to keep their European dreams alive this season is that they know the 2025 Conference League final is being staged on Polish soil at the end of May.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UEFA Conference League drama. The competition for tickets is fierce and with demand soaring as the knockouts continue, it’ll be a smart move to secure your seat at Stamford Bridge ASAP. Let GOAL help guide you through the process of how you can buy tickets for the Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Conference League encounter, including where you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Conference League match?

When: Thursday, April 17 Kick-off: 8 pm BST Where: Stamford Bridge, Fulham, London

Stamford Bridge is a football stadium in Fulham, West London and it's been the home of Premier League club Chelsea since 1905. With a capacity of 40,173, it is the 11th largest football stadium in England. It has undergone major changes over the years, most recently in the 1990s when it was renovated into a modern, all-seater stadium. Stamford Bridge has also hosted numerous other sports down the years, including cricket, rugby union, rugby league, speedway, greyhound racing, baseball and American football.

Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Conference League tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for this match are priced at category F, with most seats available from around £30-40. There are also junior and senior concessions available. On resale sites like Stubhub, fans can secure seats from €85 ranging up to €250+.

Where to buy Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Conference League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Conference League final, you cannot buy tickets for Conference League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Conference League knockout matches and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase Conference League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Conference League match

Getty Images

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

In Poland, Polsat has exclusive UEFA Conference League terrestrial broadcasting rights through until 2027. The deal includes 153 Conference League matches live each season, available on TV and Polsat’s streaming platform. Polsat Sport Premium, a sports package from Polsat, is offered in a bundled package with Eleven Sports channels, costing PLN 19.99 (€4.69) per month after a free two-month trial, with a 14-month agreement and a PLN 9.90 (€2.37) activation fee.

How did Chelsea and Legia Warsaw qualify for the Conference League quarter-finals?

Getty

Chelsea were raring to get back into continental action at the start of this campaign after a rare blank season on the European front. The Blues kicked off the league phase of their Conference League quest with a 4-2 victory over Belgian outfit, Gent, at Stamford Bridge last September and they didn’t let their foot off the accelerator pedal. Chelsea would win their five remaining group encounters too, all by 2+ goal margins. They finished the league phase of the Conference League top of the pile as the highest scorers (26 goals) with an impressive goal difference of +21. The Blues were particularly dominant on home turf, as following that opening Gent win, they treated the Stamford Bridge faithful to 8-0 and 5-1 wins over Noah and Shamrock Rovers respectively.

As Chelsea comfortably finished in the top-8 of the league standings, they bypassed the knockout phase play-offs round. They returned to Conference League action at the start of March, with a two-legged last-16 tie against Copenhagen. They maintained their winning streak by clinching a 2-1 first-leg success in the Danish capital and completed the job with a 1-0 victory at home thanks to a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strike.

Legia Warsaw, who are competing in the Conference League for a second successive season, also racked up an eye-catching run of wins at the start of the league phase. An impressive 1-0 win over La Liga opponents, Real Betis, in their opening match was followed by victories against FK TSC, FC Dinamo Minsk & AC Omonia. They kept clean sheets during all four of those wins. Despite losses against in-form Lugano and Djurgardens, Legia Warsaw still finished 7th in the league standings, which meant they progressed straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts#. Worryingly for the loyal Legia fans, their side’s losing form continued, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat in the first leg away in Molde. They had been 3-0 down at the break, so the Wojskowi had done well to head home with just a 1-goal deficit. In a hard-fought second leg at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Legia rediscovered their winning form in the nick of time, securing a 2-0 success after extra-time, to clinch a 4-3 aggregate triumph.