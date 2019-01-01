'But Man Utd bought Fred' - Eriksen's value to Red Devils argued by Keane and Neville

The two Old Trafford legends disagreed about the Danish midfielder's ability to help the Red Devils out of their struggles

Former stars Roy Keane and Gary Neville have argued over whether midfielder Christian Eriksen would improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

The international, who was consistently linked with a move away from London in the summer, struggled to have an impact as Spurs went down 2-1 to at Anfield.

With the Red Devils rumoured to be considering a move for Eriksen in January, Neville believes the 27-year-old will be on the shortlist of Europe's top clubs and would be a welcome addition to the Theatre of Dreams.

"Yeah, [United would] take him tomorrow. I think he would [improve them]," Neville told Sky Sports.

"What you’re seeing at the moment with Eriksen is a player who is not buying into what’s happened. He’s disinterested. He’ll just switch it back on again when he goes to another club.

"Will Manchester United take him? Will PSG take him? Will take him? Free? Yes, they will, for free, they will."

Neville's former captain Keane had a different opinion on the Danish star's ability to have an impact at Old Trafford however.

And the Irishman couldn't resist a dig at Man Utd's decision to buy Fred - who has struggled since joining the club prior to last season for £52.5 million ($70m) from Shakhtar Donetsk.

"[I wouldn't sign Eriksen] if I were the Manchester United manager," Keane said in response to Neville's opinion.

"I think he will get a move, he’s on a free. But I don’t think he’d improve those teams and that’s the key for a club like Manchester United who are trying to close the gap.

Article continues below

"He won’t make Man United better, but having said that, Man United bought Fred."

United have endured their worst ever start to a Premier League season but have performed positively in their last two matches - earning a 1-1 draw against Liverpool before overcoming Norwich 3-1 on the road.

Along with Eriksen, the Red Devils have also been linked with a move for fringe Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic as they look to improve a misfiring attack that only has 13 goals in 10 league matches.