Busquets forced off injured in Barcelona's clash with Sevilla

- Midfielder went down early in match
- Limped off pitch
- Replaced by Franck Kessie
WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder required treatment after a challenge from Youssef En-Nesyri just four minutes into the clash. After a few minutes, the Spain international had to be taken off and replaced by Franck Kessie.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Captain Busquets has been an important player for Barca this season, featuring in 18 of their 20 La Liga encounters. The injury could come as a big blow for Xavi's side, who have matches against Villarreal and Manchester United coming up.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Camp Nou side will hope that Busquets' injury is not too severe with crucial games coming up at home and abroad.