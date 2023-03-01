Burnley vs Fleetwood: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

Championship leaders Burnley will take on League One side Fleetwood in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday.
Watch Burnley vs Fleetwood FA Cup game live on ESPN+ today!
Burnley are 12 points ahead of Sheffield United at the top of the table and will now turn their attention to achieving a good run in the FA Cup.
They were forced into a replay against Ipswich Town in the fourth round but managed to progress. They are unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions and last suffered a defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup in December.
Fleetwood are 11th in League One but have their own unbeaten run to boast about. They are unbeaten in six games and will hope to mount a challenge against the Championship leaders.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Burnley vs Fleetwood: date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Burnley vs Fleetwood
|Date:
|March 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:30pm ET / 7:30pm GMT / 1:00am IST (March 2)
|Venue:
|Turf Moor
How to watch Burnley vs Fleetwood on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched live on BBC Red Button and streamed on BBC iPlayer.
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
In India, the game is not being telecast.
|Country
|TV Channel
|Live stream
|UK
|BBC Red Button
|BBC iPlayer
|US
|N/A
|ESPN+
|India
|N/A
|N/A
Check out GOAL's Soccer on US TV guide
Check out GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Burnley team news & squad
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will have to name his matchday squad without Ian Maatsen, who is unavailable due to a shoulder injury. Several others, including Harwood-Bellis, Benson Manuel, Jay Rodriguez and Darko Churlinov, are doubtful for the fixture due to injuries.
Burnley predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Vitinho, Ekdal, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Cork; Tella, Twine, Zaroury; Foster
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Peacock-Farell, Frenchi, Norris, Muric
|Defenders
|Lowton, Taylor, Egan-Riley, Roberts, Ekdal, Mcnalley, Vitinho, Beyer, Al-Dakhil
|Midfielders
|Cullen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Bastien
|Forwards
|Barnes, Twine, Foster, Zaroury, Tella, Dervisoglu, Costelloe, Obafemi
Fleetwood team news & squad
Fleetwood do not have any fresh injury concerns and is likely to name a similar lineup compared to the one that beat Morecambe 1-0. Jayden Stockley, who started that game in the final third, will have to sit out this one as he is cup-tied.
Fleetwood predicted XI: Lynch; Holgate, Nsiala, Wiredu; Rooney, Vela, Warrington, Macadam, Patterson; Gomes, Omochere
Editors' Picks
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Lynch, Harrington
|Defenders
|Andrew, Ndaba, Johnson, Holgate, Nsiala, Rooney, Johnston, Earl
|Midfielders
|Wiredu, Vela, Robertson, Warrington, Batty, Macadam, Boyle, Baggley
|Forwards
|Mendes-Gomes, Marriott, Dolan, Omochere, Hayes, Patterson