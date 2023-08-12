'The colour of my skin should make it clear' - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany reacts after fans boo players taking the knee before Man City defeat

Vincent Kompany hit out at the section of fans who booed the players for taking the knee before Manchester City fixture.

Fans boo players taking the knee

Kompany slammed those sections of fans

Emphasised the need for progress

WHAT HAPPENED? Newly-promoted Burnley succumbed to a 3-0 loss to the reigning champions at Turf Moor courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland and Rodri. Before the match, both teams took the knee as a demonstration against racism in football when sections of the crowd started to boo.

Kompany did not hide his disappointment with the incident after the match and slammed the mentality of the people that booed.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Let’s be honest, this is not something new. It is not something that has happened for the first time so of course I cannot be happy with it. I’m not," he told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

“The colour of my skin should make it clear why, in the end, the amount of people that booed is a lot less than it used to be. I believe in working together and that in time these people are part of our family no matter what. We have to change the mentalities. It is a fraction of what it used to be. Not good enough, but progress," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City full-back Rico Lewis also allegedly came under attack after he was hit by a missile from the crowd in the first half. Burnely condemned the incident and announced that the perpetrator has been banned from the stadium.

The statement read: “We are aware of an incident that happened in the first half of the match where a missile was thrown at Manchester City player Rico Lewis. This is unacceptable. The person responsible has been identified and removed from the ground by police. Any individual found guilty of throwing missiles within the stadium will receive a banning order.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Burnely will return to action against Aston Villa on August 27 after their trip to Luton Town was postponed to a later date. Meanwhile, City have their work cut out as they are set to face Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Greece.