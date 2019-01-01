Women's World Cup
Burnley

Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Sean Dyche's side have a task on their hands if they wish to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle in 2019-20

Burnley's Premier League fixtures for the 2019-20 season have been released.

Burnley will begin the new season at home to Southampton on August 10 and their first away game is at Arsenal the following week, while Liverpool will visit Turf Moor before the opening month is over.

The Clarets will face back-to-back fixtures in September against two teams promoted from the Championship – Norwich City and Aston Villa – and they will host Chelsea at the end of October.

December is a potentially tricky-looking month for Dyche’s side as it begins with games against Manchester City and Tottenham. On Boxing Day, Burnley will head to Everton and then Manchester United will visit Turf Moor for the final game of 2019.

The new year starts with a clash against Villa, while January also offers up away meetings with Chelsea and Man Utd.

A trek to Norwich is Burnley’s final away fixture of the season, while the campaign ends as it began with a meeting against a team from the south coast as Brighton make their way to Turf Moor on May 17.

The Clarets' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Burnley Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
17/08/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
24/08/2019 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley
31/08/2019 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
14/09/2019 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
21/09/2019 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City
28/09/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
05/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Everton
19/10/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
26/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
02/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Burnley
09/11/2019 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United
23/11/2019 15:00 Watford v Burnley
30/11/2019 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
03/12/2019 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City
07/12/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
14/12/2019 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
21/12/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
26/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Burnley
28/12/2019 15:00 Burnley v Manchester United
01/01/2020 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
11/01/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
18/01/2020 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City
21/01/2020 20:00 Manchester United v Burnley
01/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
08/02/2020 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
22/02/2020 15:00 Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
29/02/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
07/03/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
14/03/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
21/03/2020 15:00 Burnley v Watford
04/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
11/04/2020 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United
18/04/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley
25/04/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
02/05/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton
09/05/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley
17/05/2020 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

