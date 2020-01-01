Bundesliga return in early May unlikely as decision on 'ghost games' delayed

The league's CEO Christian Seifert said last week he was hopeful clubs could return to action behind closed doors by next month

The 's return in early May is looking unlikely after government talks on the resumption of football were pushed back to at least April 30.

Chancellor Angela Merkel met with 's 16 minister presidents on Wednesday regarding the future of the fight against coronavirus in Germany.

The topic of the Bundesliga's return behind closed doors with so-called "ghost games" was expected to be on the agenda, but it was not discussed.

More teams

"The Bundesliga was not a topic of discussion today. The league itself is working on security concepts and it will definitely be something to be talked about soon - whether and in what form games behind closed doors will be possible," said Bavarian minister president Markus Soder.

The discussions on Wednesday did result in a decision to ban large-scale public events in Germany until August 31, which will likely rule out the possibility of Bundesliga teams playing in front of fans until the 2020-21 season at the earliest.

"Big events play a large role in the infection dynamic, and will therefore remain forbidden until August 31," German leaders said in a statement.

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert said last week that he was hopeful the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga would be able to return with games behind closed doors by early May, with an aim to complete the season by the end of June.

Clubs in Germany's top two divisions have returned to the training field, though sessions are limited as players continue to follow rules of social distancing.

“We are part of the culture in the country, people long to get back a short piece of normal life, and that could mean the Bundesliga plays again,” Seifert told the New York Times.

Article continues below

“This is why we have to play our role here, and that means to support the government and to talk with the government about when we will be able to play again.”

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March 13 amid the Covid-19 outbreak, with the current hiatus scheduled through April 30.

Leaders of the Bundesliga are scheduled to meet on April 23 to further discuss the possibility of returning to the pitch in some capacity.