Bukayo Saka would get in Arsenal 'Invincibles' team & Man City clash is his 'Michael Jordan moment', says Kolo Toure

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old winger, who is a product of the Gunners’ fabled academy system, has enjoyed a stunning 2022-23 campaign – posting a personal-best goal return of 14 efforts alongside 11 assists. England international Saka has become a talismanic presence for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Toure claiming that he is now good enough to make star-studded ranks from 2003-04 that completed an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal defender Toure has said when asked if any members of the club’s current squad would get into the ‘Invincibles’ side: “Obviously, Saka. This boy has a special talent. He has passion, he has desire. He has technique, he has everything. I have been very impressed with what he is doing and for me, as a football man who has been in the game for a long time, watching the game, if the game is easy, it is quite boring. But when I watch a game and it is tight and I see one player willing to take the ball under pressure and make the difference – that is what we love. But this moment is special because it is the first time he is facing all this. But there is always a first time for everybody. If that time is now, Arsenal can benefit. Definitely.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has helped Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season, but their lead now stands at just five points heading into a crunch clash with defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday – with Toure looking for a leading light in the Gunners’ ranks to take inspiration from a basketball legend that once inspired the Chicago Bulls to NBA Finals glory. He added: “This is the first time he has had that pressure. But it is money time now. This is when Michael Jordan made his money. When he made the difference. They would give him the ball when the pressure was on and they would look for the guy who could make the difference. The Arsenal team have Saka and this boy has a special talent, definitely. He’s been carrying that team very well this season. In the games coming, he has to show that. It’s not about age. It’s about talent. He has unbelievable talent and desire. He loves that club and I’m sure this is a player who can really push the team up.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have dropped points in each of their last three fixtures – playing out dramatic draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton – with Arteta looking for collective standards to be raised again when heading to the Etihad Stadium for the toughest of tests.

