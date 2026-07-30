How to buy BTS Tour tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially returned to the live stage for their massive worldwide stadium run. Following the completion of mandatory military service for all seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have reunited to launch their most ambitious global tour to date. Spanning across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, this monumental concert tour marks the group's first full-scale headlining stadium circuit since their record-shattering Permission to Dance on Stage series. Fans across the globe, known collectively as ARMY, have been eagerly awaiting this historic comeback, driving unprecedented demand for tickets in every major market.

GOAL has compiled all the essential details you need to secure your seat. Demand on official primary ticketing channels has been overwhelmingly high, with presale allocations disappearing in a matter of minutes.

When is the BTS tour happening?

The BTS world tour spans 79 total dates across 34 cities and 23 countries, making it one of the largest K-pop stadium undertakings in music history. Below is a detailed breakdown of upcoming major international and North American stadium dates, including venue locations and direct ticketing links.

Date City Venue Tickets Aug 1–2, 2026 East Rutherford, NJ, USA MetLife Stadium Tickets Aug 5–6, 2026 Foxborough, MA, USA Gillette Stadium Tickets Aug 10–11, 2026 Baltimore, MD, USA TBC Tickets Aug 15–16, 2026 Arlington, TX, USA TBC Tickets Aug 22–23, 2026 Toronto, Canada TBC Tickets Aug 27–28, 2026 Chicago, IL, USA TBC Tickets Sept 1–2 & 5–6, 2026 Los Angeles, CA, USA TBC Tickets Oct 2–3, 2026 Bogotá, Colombia TBC Tickets Oct 9–10, 2026 Lima, Peru TBC Tickets Oct 14, 16–17, 2026 Santiago, Chile TBC Tickets Oct 23–24, 2026 Buenos Aires, Argentina TBC Tickets Oct 28, 30–31, 2026 São Paulo, Brazil TBC Tickets Nov 19, 21–22, 2026 Kaohsiung, Taiwan National Stadium Tickets Dec 3, 5–6, 2026 Bangkok, Thailand TBC Tickets Dec 12–13, 2026 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia TBC Tickets Dec 17, 19–20, 22, 2026 Singapore TBC Tickets Dec 26–27, 2026 Jakarta, Indonesia Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Tickets Feb 12–13, 2027 Melbourne, Australia Marvel Stadium Tickets Feb 20–21, 2027 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium Tickets March 4, 6–7, 2027 Hong Kong TBC Tickets March 13–14, 2027 Manila (Bulacan), Philippines Philippine Sports Stadium Tickets 2027 - date TBA Middle East (region confirmed, city/venue TBA) Likely: Lusail/Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy BTS tour tickets?

Securing tickets to see BTS can be challenging due to global demand that frequently exceeds venue capacities. Initial primary sales were conducted through major outlets like Ticketmaster, requiring official ARMY Membership presale registration. Because primary ticket allocations sell out almost immediately during general sales, secondary fan marketplaces represent the most consistent and accessible route for fans looking to secure guaranteed seats.

StubHub is the recommended secondary marketplace to purchase BTS tickets safely. As one of the world largest online ticket destinations, StubHub offers a wide range of seating options across every stop of the global tour. Every transaction on the platform is protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, ensuring that your tickets are 100 percent authentic, delivered on time before the concert, and fully valid for venue entry.

To purchase your tickets today, simply visit the official BTS page, select your desired performance date and city, and compare real-time seating availability across all price categories.

How much are BTS tour tickets?

Ticket prices for BTS concerts vary depending on the city, stadium, seating location, and proximity to the 360-degree stage. Due to high demand, resale marketplace values fluctuate, but fans can find options suitable for different budgets.

Upper Bowl Seats: The cheapest entry-level tickets typically start around 95 USD to 130 USD on secondary marketplaces like StubHub . These seats, located in the higher stadium tiers, offer a budget-friendly option to experience the electric atmosphere and full-venue crowd light shows.

Mid Tier and Lower Bowl Seats: For improved elevated views closer to the action, lower bowl and club-level tickets generally range from 180 USD to 350 USD depending on the venue.

Floor Standing and VIP Soundcheck Packages: Premium floor tickets located directly around the central 360-degree stage, as well as exclusive VIP soundcheck access packages, command higher resale rates ranging from 450 USD up to 1,200 USD or more.

If you are looking for the cheapest ticket, monitoring inventory on StubHub as concert dates approach can help you catch price drops when sellers adjust their listings.

Everything you need to know about BTS

Formed in Seoul, South Korea, BTS consists of seven multi-talented members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Since debuting in 2013, the group has transformed from local hip-hop artists into a dominant global cultural phenomenon. They have broken countless records, becoming the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 charts, earn multiple Grammy Award nominations, and sell out multi-night stadium runs worldwide.

The group's success is built on an incredible artistic combination of dynamic performances, complex choreography, self-produced music, and meaningful lyricism that touches on themes of mental health, youth empowerment, and self-love. Beyond music, BTS has made significant global contributions, speaking before the United Nations General Assembly and partnering with UNICEF for their Love Myself anti-violence campaign.

Following an extended hiatus during which members completed their mandatory South Korean military commitments and launched successful solo projects, this current world tour serves as their triumphant return as a unified seven-member group. Fans attending can expect an incredible two-plus-hour spectacle featuring signature dynamic light sticks, synchronized choreography, pyro, and iconic hits spanning their groundbreaking career.

What to expect from BTS tour

Attending a live BTS performance is much more than a typical concert; it is a full-scale immersive spectacle designed to showcase the band's iconic showmanship and deep connection with their global fan base, known as ARMY. With all seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- reunited on stage following their individual hiatuses, fans can expect an electrifying night filled with peak energy, complex choreography, and powerful live vocal arrangements.

Here is what you can look forward to during a live show:

Massive 360-Degree Stage Setup: The tour features a custom 360-degree in-the-round stage design positioned right in the center of the stadium floor. This layout gives every seat in the venue an elevated line of sight and places the group directly in the middle of tens of thousands of fans.

High-Energy Setlist & Rotating Surprises: Spanning nearly three hours, the setlist blends heavy-hitting group anthems like FAKE LOVE, MIC Drop, and IDOL alongside modern mega-hits Dynamite and Butter. The group also incorporates a special rotating surprise section into each night's performance, ensuring that no two shows on the tour feature the same setlist.

Cutting-Edge Visual Production: Expect state-of-the-art concert technology, including massive multi-directional LED screens, synchronized light shows, and high-impact pyrotechnics throughout the evening.

Unrivaled Fan Culture and Energy: From synchronized light stick color waves across the stadium bowl to loud, passionate fan chants for every song, the crowd energy at a BTS concert is unmatched. Fans can also look forward to sharing in traditional concert traditions like trading handmade freebies with fellow attendees before the show begins.



