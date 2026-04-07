How to buy Bryson Tiller & Ayra Starr in Abu Dhabi tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The desert is about to heat up with a heavy dose of R&B soul and Afrobeats energy as Bryson Tiller and Ayra Starr prepare to take the stage in Abu Dhabi.

GOAL has compiled all the essential information to ensure you don’t miss out on what is set to be the hottest ticket in the UAE this season. From the cheapest available seats to premium hospitality packages, we have tracked down the best ways to secure your spot.

When is Bryson Tiller and Ayra Starr?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets April 25, 2026, 19:00 Bryson Tiller and Ayra Starr Live Abu Dhabi, UAE Tickets

Where to buy Bryson Tiller and Ayra Starr tickets?

Securing your tickets for a high-demand event like this requires using reputable platforms to ensure your entry is guaranteed.

For those looking for last-minute tickets and didn't manage to get general sale, you can look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're purchasing from.

How much are Bryson Tiller and Ayra Starr tickets?

The starting price for tickets is currently AED 399.

Mid-range tickets, which offer better proximity and enhanced acoustics, generally fall between AED 600 and AED 900. For those who want to be in the heart of the action, Golden Circle or Floor Standing tickets are the way to go. These tickets often exceed AED 1,200 depending on demand.

IPremium packages can include access to exclusive lounges, complimentary food and beverages, and even private parking. Prices typically starting from AED 2,500 and upwards.

Regardless of your budget, the key is to monitor the listings on StubHub, as prices can fluctuate based on market demand.

Everything you need to know about Ethiad Arena

The Etihad Arena is a marvel of modern architecture and the largest indoor entertainment venue in the region.

Designed to provide an intimate atmosphere even at full capacity, the venue boasts state-of-the-art acoustics that are perfect for Tiller's bass-heavy R&B and Ayra Starr's melodic Afro-fusion.

If you are traveling from Dubai, the drive takes approximately an hour to 90 minutes.

For those staying in Abu Dhabi, taxis and ride-sharing apps like Careem and Uber are widely available and very reliable.

If the event is at Yas Island, you can take advantage of the Yas Express shuttle buses that run between the various hotels and the entertainment district.