Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes reveals he needed painkillers in Brentford win in worrying injury update

Bruno Guimaraes revealed he had to take painkillers before Newcastle's clash with Brentford as he provided an update on his injury status.

Guimaraes twisted ankle in pre-match training

Played 90 minutes against Brentford

Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian midfielder says he pulled up in pre-match training after twisting his ankle but went on to play the full 90 minutes in Newcastle United's 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Guimaraes also revealed that he took painkillers to reduce his discomfort ahead of the Premier League game but felt pain while playing.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Shields Gazette, the midfielder said: "In the warm-up I twisted my ankle so now I get some time to rest. I need to get some rest and see at the end of the season what we can do but I am not happy with my ankle.

"I got some pills but the first half was very tough for me. [Second half], I think I improved my game and helped my team-mates to get the result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In what comes as good news for the Magpies, Guimaraes assured that he will be fit for the club's next match against Aston Villa.

He added: "I will be okay [for Aston Villa], of course. Three games in a week and nine points, which is exactly what we needed. The second half was massive, we played very well and of course, we are so proud to get three points here. It is difficult to play here but for the second half we deserved to take three points."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe's side, who are currently third in the league, are fighting for a top-four spot. They face Aston Villa on April 15.