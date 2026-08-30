Arnold Bruggink has been hugely impressed by Noah Fernandez's development at PSV. The 18-year-old midfielder came in for plenty of praise on Sunday in Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPN for the way he is already making his mark in the Eindhoven side's first team.

After watching PSV's latest match against FC Groningen again, a 5-1 win, Bruggink paid particular attention to Fernandez. "Noah Fernandez is 18 years old, but just look at how he plays as a midfielder. What I like about him is that as a midfielder you can also think: I'll collect the ball and play it back again. But he starts dribbling instead, because he is quick as well."

For the former FC Twente technical director, Fernandez has the qualities to create an extra man time and again. "He can really beat someone and then keep his overview as well. He can really make the most of an overload," said Bruggink, who is especially struck by the PSV player's creativity.

Another thing Bruggink notices is that Fernandez does not always go for the obvious option. "Sometimes he chooses the creative solution, perhaps not always the best solution at that moment. But he is also putting himself about and really standing his ground. If you are 18 and everyone gives you the ball, then you are something special."

In tight spaces, Fernandez stands out most of all, according to the analyst. "It is precisely in that space that he can create an overload. In the areas where it is usually busiest for PSV, he manages to create one man more." Bruggink believes that quality already makes him special at such a young age.

Bruggink also points to the competition Fernandez is keeping out of the side. "In that respect, he is keeping two of PSV's top signings out of the starting XI. He is 18. A truly unbelievably great talent who does deserve that attention. Because of course we often talk about the Ajax talents and goodness knows what else."

For Bruggink, the trust of Fernandez's team-mates says everything about the position he has now earned. "Everyone gives him the ball. Perisic passes to him as well. With him, they know the ball is safe and something always happens. I think he is a truly magnificent player."