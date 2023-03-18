Bromley vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bromley against Wrexham in the National League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Bromley take on Wrexham in a National League clash at Hayes Lane on Saturday.

Leaders Wrexham have remained unbeaten in their last 25 league matches and are currently on a two-match winning streak. They are a point ahead at the top of Notts County with a game in hand, and if they can continue their form at the business end of the season, they might be on for automatic promotion to the EFL for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, Bromley are in 10th place having picked up 52 points from 36 games. They have won just once in their last five games and must pull up their socks to stop high-flying Wrexham.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Bromley vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Bromley vs Wrexham Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 11:00 am ET, 3:00 am GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: Hayes Lane

How to watch Bromley vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

The game will not be shown in the United States (U.S.).

The game will be can be streamed on National League TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK N/A National League TV India N/A N/A

Wrexham team news & squad

Although Tom O'Connor and defender Aaron Hayden are getting closer to their return from injuries, they are still doubtful for Saturday's clash. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Wrexham possible XI: Lainton; Tunnicliffe, Tozer, O'Connell, Mendy; Lee, Cannon, Barnett, Jones; Mullin, Palmer

Position Players Goalkeepers Lainton, Howard, Calderbank-Park, Watson Defenders O'Connell, Tozer, Lennon, Cleworth, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Mendy, Hall-Johnson, Hosannah. Midfielders Cannon, Young, J. Jones, Davies, Austin, Forde, Barnett, D. Jones Forwards Evans, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinden, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Lee, Llyod

Bromley team news & squad

Bromley will miss their keeper Reice Charles-Cook after he was given marching orders in their previous game. He is likely to be replaced by Sam Long who joined on a loan deal from Lincoln City in the winter transfer window.

Bromley possible XI: Long; Reynolds, Sowunmi, Forster, Topalloj; Fisher, Vennings, Stirk, Dennis; Marriott, Cheek