Broke down in tears again.. A candid admission from Scaloni regarding the World Cup final

Lionel Scaloni broke down in tears once again. The Argentina head coach was welcomed home to Pujato after his return from the 2026 World Cup, and the defeat in the final against Spain clearly still stings, having already reduced him to tears during the press conference that followed the match.

Hundreds gathered in the Santa Fe town to greet Scaloni, but the Tango boss could not hold back the tears as he spoke about losing the title.

"We did not manage to win," Scaloni told the crowd, as reported by Spanish newspaper "AS" on Tuesday. "We know that we play to make our people happy, and that is why the pain is great."

He offered a frank admission too. "Sometimes you win, and other times you lose. We have to admit that Spain played better, and that makes us better too."

His side fought to the final moments despite the opponent's superiority, the coach insisted. "The feeling is always the same, which is that we fight until the end when things do not go as we want. We must realise, as Argentinians, that the opponent also plays, and may be better than you, but despite that we made the task difficult for them."

Scaloni's future raises questions

Scaloni has not settled his future with Argentina. His contract expires next December, opening the door to speculation about a possible departure after an era packed with achievements.

Fans made their feelings plain during the reception. "Leo will not leave!" they chanted, desperate to convince him to stay on at the helm.

Scaloni stopped short of revealing his final decision, but he hinted at seeing out his current deal. "I am continuing until December, and we will keep fighting," he said.

His words after the final defeat had already fuelled talk that the end was near for his time with Argentina. For now, though, the coach has kept his position open, leaving every possibility on the table regarding his future at the head of the Tango's technical staff.

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