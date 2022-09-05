Broja braced for Aubameyang battle after ignoring transfer talk at Chelsea

Armando Broja is ready to battle it out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for minutes at Chelsea after ignoring regular rounds of transfer talk.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old frontman enjoyed a productive loan spell at Southampton last season and was linked with a move elsewhere this summer as he faces fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge. Rather than run away from that challenge, the Albania international has committed to a new six-year contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: Broja said on opting to stay put: “You see speculation on the news but I am here now at Chelsea and I have signed my contract, so I am delighted to be at this amazing club.

“I have always been a confident boy so it is important to keep that and remain confident. For me, I feel like I can help the team a lot. I will do my best on and off the pitch in any way I can. I believe I can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broja has seen just 69 minutes of Premier League football this season and now has to compete with deadline day signing Aubameyang for the right to lead Thomas Tuchel’s attack.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are still waiting on clearance for a former Arsenal frontman to make his bow for the club, with a Gabonese star requiring a protective face mask after being injured during a burglary at his house in Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROJA? A highly-rated forward hit nine goals for Southampton last season but is still waiting on a first competitive effort for Chelsea. His next chance could come in a Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.