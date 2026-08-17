British press see big change in Cody Gakpo and offer advice to Liverpool

Cody Gakpo made a big impression for Liverpool on Sunday. The Netherlands forward played a key role in the 2-0 friendly win over Como, and the British press have praised his display.

After 22 minutes, Gakpo had Anfield on its feet. He took the ball from Jeremie Frimpong, controlled it with his left foot and, with that same 'weaker' foot, fired past the goalkeeper.

He also played a major role in Liverpool's second goal. The former PSV player drilled a low ball across goal, allowing Jérémy Jacquet to tap in.

Those may well have been Gakpo's final moments in a Reds shirt. He has already reached a personal agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, who are keen to sign him.

Spurs have now submitted a bid of €70 million for Gakpo, who is keen to move to London. Liverpool have rejected the opening offer, but are not unwilling to sanction a transfer.

Sunday's match has now raised the question in the British press of whether Liverpool should really sell Gakpo. "Gakpo reminds Liverpool what they would lose if they sell him…," writes The Mirror.

This is Anfield would also like to see Gakpo stay. "He is now playing, just as he did under Jürgen Klopp, a bit more narrowly in a more proactive team. It actually makes sense to keep him. He fits this team perfectly," the fan outlet writes.

Meanwhile, the local Liverpool Echo was equally impressed. "Another strong display on the left flank: he took his chance for the opening goal with confidence and showed plenty of energy and aggression, before setting up the second goal."