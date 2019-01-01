'Bring on Tottenham!' - Xhaka wants Arsenal to move on after latest Liverpool defeat

The Switzerland midfielder came into the Gunners side which was soundly beaten again at Anfield, but is already thinking about next week's derby

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says the Gunners need to move on and focus on the North London Derby after their chastening defeat at on Saturday.

Xhaka came in for Reiss Nelson in Unai Emery’s starting XI, and the tactical shift seemed to be paying dividends as they threatened early on.

But, after a slight change of emphasis from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the home side took control and eventually cantered to a comfortable 3-1 win.

Things are not getting much easier for Arsenal next week as they welcome to the Emirates on Sunday, but for Xhaka it is an opportunity to put their latest Anfield ordeal behind them straight away.

“We have nothing to take from this game or other games because it's a derby and we know how important it is for the fans, the club and for us,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have shown in the last few years that we can have very good games against them. Let's start getting ready this week so we're ready to play against Spurs.

“[Liverpool] have a good team, a great team of great players and it's always difficult here. It's not only for us, a lot of teams find it difficult when they come here. It's one game and we've lost today but we have to be positive for the next few weeks.”

Arsenal may have been the architects of their own downfall to an extent on Saturday, with Joel Matip badly marked for the opening goal and David Luiz resurrecting the debate about his defensive ability as Mohamed Salah scored a brace.

In all, though, their performance was far from disastrous. Beaten away by a title-chasing team, Gunners fans will have been intrigued by the performance of club-record signing Nicolas Pepe in his first start.

The Frenchman linked up well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, threatening with his livewire dribbling and almost putting Arsenal ahead in the first half.

“We have very good players, not only these two, all over the team,” Xhaka added.

“We can do something special this season but we have to work a lot to improve things. After, we will see at the end of the season.

“I think the second half was much better than the first half. We had a few chances in the first half to score one or two goals. If we'd have done that, it would have been a different game. We can speak a lot but we lost the game.

“We didn't have a bad game in my opinion because we defended well and Liverpool didn't have a lot of chances. We had shots as well but they're a good team. Let's look forward.”