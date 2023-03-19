Brighton vs Grimsby: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup quarter-final

How to watch and stream Brighton against Grimsby in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Brighton take on Grimsby Town in a FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four games and will hope to continue their good form and reach the semi-final.

Having beaten Southampton in the last round, Grimsby will approach the clash high on confidence. They are also unbeaten in their last three matches.

Brighton vs Grimsby date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Grimsby Date: March 19, 2023 Kick-off: 10:45 am ET, 2:15pm GMT, 7:45pm IST Venue: Amex Stadium

How to watch Brighton vs Grimsby on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The FA Cup game between Brighton and Grimsby will be telecast on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Sony Sports network has the rights to show FA Cup games with streaming on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK BBC One BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website India N/A Sony Liv

Brighton team news & squad

Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder remain out of action while Tariq Lamptey misses the clash due to a knee injury.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; Sarmiento, Buonanotte, Mitoma; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele Defenders Webster, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Buonanotte, Sarmiento, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Grimsby team news & squad

Grimsby have no major injury concerns in their squad but will miss the services of George Lloyd, Mikey O'Neill and Stephen Wearne who are all cup-tied.

Grimsby possible XI: Crocombe; Smith, Maher, Waterfall; Efete, Morris, Holohan, Amos; McAtee, Orsi, Clifton