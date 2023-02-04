Brighton vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brighton against Bournemouth in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Brighton will be aiming to move closer to the Premier League top five when they welcome Bournemouth to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts defeated Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round over the weekend, having previously drawn with Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth only just managed to stop their losing run of six games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest the last time out as Gary O'Neil's men are currently absorbed in the fight against the drop.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brighton vs Bournemouth date & kick-off time

Game: Brighton vs Bournemouth Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton and Hove

How to watch Brighton vs Bournemouth on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Brighton and Bournemouth has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

The game will not be shown on TV in India, but will be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Brighton team news & squad

Young forward Evan Ferguson looked to have hurt his Achilles after suffering a tackle from Fabinho in the Liverpool win.

Alexis MacAllister is suspended, while Facundo Buonanotte, Jakub Moder, Levi Colwill and Adam Lallana are out injured.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi may be compelled to recall Moises Caicedo who was exiled from the squad, although Yasin Ayari could be an option in place of the Ecuadorian.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; March, Gross, Mitoma; Welbeck

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Steele Defenders Webster, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Lamptey, Veltman Midfielders Caicedo, Gilmour, Grob, Ayari, March, Sarmiento, Mitoma Forwards Enciso, Welbeck, Undav

Bournemouth team news & squad

Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas and Ryan Fredericks are all doubtful on fitness grounds.

David Brooks and Lewis Cook are unavailable, while new signings Hamed Traore, Antoine Semenyo, Matias Vina and Ilya Zabarnyi aim to make their club debuts.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Kelly, Vina; Lerma, Rothwell; Anthony, Traore, Ouattara; Moore