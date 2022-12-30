Brighton boss De Zerbi adamant he wants to keep transfer-linked World Cup stars Mac Allister and Caicedo

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is adamant to keep Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, despite rumours linking them away from the club.

Mac Allister, Caicedo linked away from club

Moves to Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus mooted

De Zerbi wants them to stay

WHAT HAPPENED? Recent World Cup winner Mac Allister has been mooted for a move to Juventus and, most recently, Chelsea, while the Blues are also one of many Premier League clubs interested in signing Caicedo as part of their midfield overhaul in the summer. However, De Zerbi remained firm on his desire for the two midfielders to stay, and even hoped to bring in reinforcements of his own in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would like to keep all our players here, and I would like to add some too," De Zerbi told reporters. "My hope is that Caicedo and Mac Allister will stay with us. But at the moment I only think about Arsenal. It will be very difficult."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo started in the Seagulls' 3-1 win at Southampton on their Premier League return, however Mac Allister looks set for a period away from the action after Argentina's heroics in Qatar, having missed Brighton's latest training sessions.

“I have to speak to Alexis but it is no problem when he comes back," De Zerbi revealed. "The problem is players aren’t used to playing competitions like the World Cup. It was full of pressure. I want him to come back when he’s ready.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? Mac Allister's absence will be good news for Arsenal - who were also recently linked with a move for the midfielder - as the league leaders travel to the Amex on Saturday.