WATCH: Touch of class! Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi encourages standing ovation for former Seagulls star Alexis Mac Allister despite £35m summer transfer to Liverpool

- Brighton fans gave standing ovation to Mac Allister
- De Zerbi urged fans to respect their former player
- Brighton held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brighton boss approached Alexis Mac Allister after the Liverpool clash at the Amex Stadium and encouraged the Seagulls' fans to give a standing ovation to their former player. Mac Allister left Brighton to join the Reds during the summer transfer window for £35m.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner had a forgettable outing as he returned to his old stomping ground for a Premier League clash on Sunday. A miscommunication between Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's half helped Simon Adingra break the deadlock for the hosts. The match eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.
WHAT NEXT? The 24-year-old midfielder will be next seen in action for Argentina in their World Cup qualifying games against Paraguay and Peru on October 12 and October 17 respectively.