Brest vs PSG: Lineups and LIVE updates

Paris Saint-Germain need a win in Ligue 1 to shrug off their UEFA Champions League disappointment.

Paris Saint-Germain have a chance to make it four wins in a row in Ligue 1 as they visit Stade Francis-Le Blé to take on Brest.

PSG's spirits will surely have dampened after they bowed out of the UEFA Champions League on a 3-0 aggregate to Bayern Munich, with lamentable displays all over the pitch. Their thirst for a maiden European triumph remains unquenched.

However, when it comes to Ligue 1, Les Parisiens hold a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the table, registering important wins against Lille, Marseille and Nantes in their previous three games.

As effective as they have been in front of goal in the league, their defence remains shaky; PSG have conceded five goals in their last three games.,

On the other hand, Brest's narrow 1-0 win over Strasbourg last weekend ended their run of five league games without a win. Winning against PSG will be extremely important for Les Pirates as they are just one point above the relegation zone.

Brest vs PSG predicted lineups

Brest XI (4-3-3): Bizot; Fadiga, Dari, Brassier, Duverne; Belkebla, Lees-Melou, Magnetti; Honorat, Mounié, Del Castillo

PSG XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Messi, Mbappé

Brest vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

Christophe Galtier's side will welcome Rennes at Parc des Princes in the Ligue 1 next Sunday, 19th March, followed by another home game against Lyon on 3rd April.