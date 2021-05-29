Brentford promoted to Premier League after Championship play-off triumph over Swansea

Brentford have ended a seven-decade-plus hiatus from the top-flight of English football after they triumphed 2-0 against Swansea City in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, to seal their first-ever Premier League appearance.
First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes were enough for Thomas Frank's side to beat the Swans at Wembley Stadium and join Norwich and Watford at the high table of the domestic game from next season onwards.
It ends a run of nine straight play-off defeats over the past 30 years, and brings to a close a 74-year absence from the top division for the Bees, in front of a crowd of 11,689 in north London.
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool sign Konate after triggering release clause worth upwards of £35m
- Arsenal want quick resolution as interest mounts in Xhaka and Bellerin
- Oscar still hopes for Chelsea return as Brazilian star clings to Champions League dream
- Wahid Faghir: 'The new Ibrahimovic' ready to shine at the U21 Euros
More to come...