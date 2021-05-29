Brentford promoted to Premier League after Championship play-off triumph over Swansea

First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes were enough for Thomas Frank's side to beat the Swans at Wembley Stadium

Brentford have ended a seven-decade-plus hiatus from the top-flight of English football after they triumphed 2-0 against Swansea City in the Championship play-off final on Saturday, to seal their first-ever Premier League appearance.

First-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes were enough for Thomas Frank's side to beat the Swans at Wembley Stadium and join Norwich and Watford at the high table of the domestic game from next season onwards.

It ends a run of nine straight play-off defeats over the past 30 years, and brings to a close a 74-year absence from the top division for the Bees, in front of a crowd of 11,689 in north London.

More to come...