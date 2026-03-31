How to buy BRED Abu Dhabi 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, venue & more

The Middle East’s definitive neo-culture festival, BRED Abu Dhabi, is returning to the iconic Yas Island for its fourth and most ambitious edition yet.

Bringing together the absolute pinnacle of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats with the pulse of street culture, fashion, and art, the festival has quickly established itself as a global cultural landmark.

This year, the festival theme, The People of Neo-Culture, Today & Tomorrow, promises a forward-looking exploration of how heritage and future-tech collide in the creative space.

Fans can expect heavy-hitting performances from global icons like Gunna, Mustard, Clipse, and Bryson Tiller, alongside the unstoppable energy of Ayra Starr and Nemzzz.

When is BRED Abu Dhabi?

The 2026 edition of BRED Abu Dhabi is scheduled to take place over five massive days, from Wednesday, April 22 to Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The festival grounds at Yas Marina Circuit open daily from 4:00 PM, with the headline Arena concerts kicking off in the evenings.

Below is the current schedule for the headline acts:

Date & Time Fixture / Performer Location Tickets April 22, 2026 (4:00 PM) Opening Day: Art & Fashion Showcase Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi Tickets April 23, 2026 (8:00 PM) Clipse & Mustard Live BRED Arena Tickets April 24, 2026 (8:00 PM) Gunna & Nemzzz Live BRED Arena Tickets April 25, 2026 (8:00 PM) Bryson Tiller & Ayra Starr Live BRED Arena Tickets April 26, 2026 (4:00 PM) Closing Day: Street Sports & Gaming Finals Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy BRED Abu Dhabi tickets?

The official primary tickets are released in waves, with Wave 1 offering the best possible prices for those who act early.

For those looking for last-minute tickets, you can look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub, especially if specific dates or Golden Circle passes sell out on the primary market.

Always ensure you purchase through official partners or verified secondary marketplaces to guarantee that your tickets are authentic and valid for entry at the Yas Marina Circuit.

How much are BRED Abu Dhabi tickets?

If you are looking to save money, the Weekday Day Pass is the cheapest way to experience the festival’s art, food, and culture.

However, for the full concert experience, the 5-Day Passes offer the best value for money.

Weekday Day Pass (Festival Access only): Starting from AED 85 .

Starting from . Concert Day Pass (General Admission): Starting from AED 245 .

Starting from . Golden Circle Day Pass (Front-of-Stage): Starting from AED 545 .

Starting from . 5-Day Festival Pass (General Admission): Starting from AED 695 (Limited Wave 1 pricing).

Starting from (Limited Wave 1 pricing). Junior Day Pass (Ages 7-12): Available at the door for AED 50.

Note: Prices are subject to change as ticket waves sell out. Booking early is the only way to lock in these lower rates before they increase as the event date approaches.

Everything you need to know about Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit is not just an F1 track. For BRED Abu Dhabi, the circuit is transformed into a massive urban playground.

The BRED Arena is a purpose-built, high-tech venue within the circuit that offers incredible acoustics and lighting, specifically designed for hip-hop and electronic performances.

Getting to Yas Island is straightforward, but planning your arrival is key to a smooth night: