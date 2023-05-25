WATCH: Casemiro on fire! Brazilian's no-look chipped pass allows Anthony Martial to double Man Utd's lead against Chelsea

Casemiro's no-look pass set up a smooth second as Manchester United continue their push for Champions League football next year.

Disguised pass helped set up United's second

Need a draw to clinch Champions League football next year

Midfielder also grabbed United's opener

WHAT HAPPENED? In first-half stoppage time of United's Premier League clash with Chelsea, Casemiro produced a no-look chip over the Chelsea backline onto the foot of Jadon Sancho, who slipped the ball to Antony Martial to piece together a sleek second goal of the contest. It was a welcome moment for a United side that appeared to be losing their foothold in the game, with Chelsea creating a number of good chances at the other end.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The no-look ball was Casemiro's second big contribution of the day, coming after he opened the scoring inside 10 minutes. Manchester United just need a point to qualify for next season's Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? United will look to see out a 2-0 win over struggling Chelsea, before finishing their Premier League season at home to Fulham on Sunday.