How to buy Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a grueling CONMEBOL qualifying campaign that tested the depth of their talent, Brazil is ready to reclaim its throne at the World Cup 2026. As the only nation to have appeared in every single edition of the tournament, their presence in the United States, Mexico, and Canada is the headline act fans have been waiting for.

The expansion to 48 teams means more matches, more drama, and more opportunities to see the yellow and blue in action. Can Vinícius Júnior and company deliver the trophy that has eluded them since 2002? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

A total of 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Brazil’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Friday, June 12 Brazil vs OFC Winner/Playoff (TBD) Levi's Stadium (San Francisco) Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Brazil vs UEFA Qualifier (TBD) SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Brazil vs CAF Qualifier (TBD) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets

Brazil’s quest for glory begins on the West Coast of the United States. Their opening match at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco is expected to be a sell-out as fans flock to see the world’s most successful football nation start their campaign.

The second fixture at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles promises to be a glitzy affair. With a massive Brazilian expatriate community in California, the atmosphere will be electric. The group stage concludes in Houston at the NRG Stadium, a venue known for its incredible acoustics and passionate sporting culture.

How to buy Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 2026, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis via the official FIFA ticketing portal. However, given that Brazil is the biggest draw in international football, these seats are expected to disappear within minutes. You must register for a FIFA account in advance to even stand a chance during this window.

Secondary Marketplaces

For fans who missed out on the official FIFA random selection draws or the initial sales phases, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide the best opportunity to secure a seat. These platforms are particularly useful for high-demand matches in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, offering a secure way to buy tickets even after the official box office has sold out.

Brazil World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Brazil’s group stage fixtures are tiered to suit different budgets, with the cheapest tickets starting at approximately $60 for Category 4 seats during the group phase.

Category 1: The premium option, located in the central lower and middle tiers with the best views.

The premium option, located in the central lower and middle tiers with the best views. Category 2: Located mainly in the corners or higher central tiers.

Located mainly in the corners or higher central tiers. Category 3: Affordable seating is typically located in the upper tiers.

Affordable seating is typically located in the upper tiers. Category 4: The most budget-friendly seats, reserved primarily for residents of the host nation or specific fan groups behind the goals.

Stage Ticket price range (USD) Group Stage $60 - $650 Round of 32 $100 - $800 Round of 16 $150 - $1,000 Quarter-Finals $200 - $1,500 Semi-Finals $400 - $3,500 Final $2,000 - $8,000

What to expect from Brazil at the World Cup?

Brazil enters 2026 with a hunger to end their 24-year trophy drought. Under a blend of experienced leaders and explosive young talent like Endrick and Rodrygo, the team plays with a tactical flexibility that complements their traditional flair.

Expect high-intensity attacking football and a massive sea of yellow in the stands. Brazilian matches are more than just games; they are cultural events. Whether they are playing in the heat of Houston or the cool breeze of San Francisco, the Seleção are always the favorites to top their group and go deep into the knockout rounds.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?