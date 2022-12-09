Tite confirms he will leave as Brazil coach following shock World Cup exit to Croatia

Manager Tite has said that he will keep his promise and step down from his role as Brazil's World Cup comes to an end.

Took charge in 2016

Won Copa America in 2019

Now leaving Brazil job

WHAT HAPPENED? After Brazil were knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia – losing on penalties – their manager has confirmed he will leave.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Tite told the press: "As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I'm a man of my word."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Previously, he had said: "I'm going until the end of the World Cup. I have no reason to lie here. I don't want to win anyway. I've won everything in my career, the only thing missing is the World Cup."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Imago

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TITE: Before taking over Brazil, Tite was in charge of Corinthians where he won Brasileiro Serie A, the Copa Libertadores and the 2012 FIFA Club World Cup. It remains to be seen if he intends to return to club football or look for another job with a national side.