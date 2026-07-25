Brahim Díaz on the edge of the abyss: an exceptional deal changes everything

Brahim Diaz stands at a crossroads. The 26-year-old Morocco international faces a decisive turning point in his Real Madrid career as the club close in on Ivorian talent Diomande from Germany's Leipzig, in a deal that could turn Madrid's attack upside down.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Real Madrid want to wrap up the deal for the 19-year-old Diomande as quickly as possible. Leipzig have already rejected an initial offer of 100 million euros, and the Spanish club are now weighing up a bigger bid to tempt the Germans.

Diaz between staying and leaving

Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho still counts Diaz among his plans, and the board want to hand him a new contract. Diomande's arrival could change the equation completely. It would slash the Morocco international's playing time and might push him to reconsider his future and look for a way out.

Staying at Los Blancos remains Diaz's preference, but the new reality the Ivorian's presence could impose leaves him facing difficult choices, especially given his desire to nail down regular minutes worthy of his level and international standing.

Five players in the danger zone

Diaz is not the only one under threat. The Diomande deal reaches four other members of the current squad. Argentina's Mastantuono, 18, faces a confirmed loan exit despite Mourinho's earlier opposition, while the future of striker Gonzalo, 22, hangs in the balance after Mourinho had saved him from leaving at the end of last season.

Brazil's Endrick, 20, is another who could feel the impact. Back from his loan at Lyon, he had been in line to be tried on the right wing, the very position Diomande would occupy. Rodrygo, 25, faces a threat to his standing too. He is currently recovering from injury and will not return to the pitch until the start of next year.